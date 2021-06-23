Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters to perform tonight in Penn Yan

This Wednesday marks the start of music at the courthouse lawn in Penn Yan this summer.

The concert series will be happening over the next 8 Wednesday nights and this week features Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters, four veteran musicians and three sisters.

The shows will all begin at 6:30 p.m. unless inclement weather occurs. WFLR will notify the public if the show will be cancelled.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)