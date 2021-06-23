Cancel
Penn Yan, NY

Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters to perform tonight in Penn Yan

 9 days ago
This Wednesday marks the start of music at the courthouse lawn in Penn Yan this summer.

The concert series will be happening over the next 8 Wednesday nights and this week features Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters, four veteran musicians and three sisters.

The shows will all begin at 6:30 p.m. unless inclement weather occurs. WFLR will notify the public if the show will be cancelled.

