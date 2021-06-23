Cancel
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins Trust Company welcomes Stacy Merrill as Vice President, Residential Lending Manager

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
Tompkins Trust Company has hired Stacy Merrill as Vice President, Residential Lending Manager. She will report to Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company.

Merrill joined the Trust Company in May 2021 and brings over 25 years of experience in the financial industry to this role. She will be responsible for leading Tompkins Trust Company’s residential mortgage activity in Central New York.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stacy to our residential lending team,” said Hartz. “Her experience will provide strong leadership to our team, and her expertise will help local families achieve their homeownership dreams.”

Tompkins Trust Company is a leading provider of residential lending services in Central New York with specialized products and educational resources designed to meet the needs of first time homebuyers and an experienced staff to provide personalized guidance through the process.

Merrill received her degree from the University of Buffalo and resides in Jamesville, NY with her family. She is involved with the Spade & Trowel Garden Club, Junior Achievement, and many local youth sports groups including hockey and lacrosse.

