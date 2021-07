Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a thriller in St. Petersburg to dump Lewandowski and Co. out of EURO 2020 and win Group E in the process. Emil Forsberg scored early in both halves to put Sweden 2-0 up but then Robert Lewandowski scored twice to make it 2-2 (after somehow hitting the crossbar twice from close range) late on to set up a wild finish as Poland needed a win to go through.