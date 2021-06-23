Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cayuga Lake Blueway Trial celebrates its launch on Tuesday

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago

A celebration at Taughannock Falls State Park was held on Tuesday for the launch of the Cayuga Lake Blueway Trail. The trail was partially funded with a $202,450 Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) grant.

The trail connects twelve public waterfront sites around the lake as well as featuring 24 paddling trips for all skill levels.

There are identification signs and kiosks to help paddlers identify locations from the water and land. Other activities that can be combined with the trail are birdwatching and fishing, as well as other activities offered by the adjacent Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, Cayuga Lake Birding Trail, and the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.

The trail also connects to the Cayuga-Seneca Trail which connects to the Erie Canal.

More information on the trail can be found here.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Cayuga Lake Blueway Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
News Break
iPad
Related
Bikingtribuneledgernews.com

Virtual Loop the Lake Festival continues until Tuesday

Jun. 19—BEMIDJI — Bike Bemidji's annual Loop the Lake Festival has returned with a virtual event this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The free event, which celebrates biking in Bemidji, began on June 17 and runs through Tuesday, June 22. No traffic lanes were closed for this year's 13-mile ride.
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Camp sites added along the Canal

New York State is working with New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation, and Tentrr for the ‘On the Canals’ initiative this summer. Several overnight camping sites have been set up along the canal for the initiative. Three sites are included in the Finger Lakes area. The Palmyra-Macedon...
Cayuga, NYNewsChannel 36

Cayuga BlueWay Trail: Could it Bring Climate Action and Economic Relief?

CAYUGA LAKE(WENY)-- A ribbon cutting was held today at Taughannock Falls state park to announce the first Blueway trail in the Finger Lakes region. A Blueway trail is similar to a hiking trail; it provides suggested routes depending on the boater or kayaker's skill level. It also has rest stops, scenic locations and even bird watching.
Advocacytheintelligencer.com

West Haven launches diaper bag giveaway to celebrate its centennial babies

WEST HAVEN — What’s a centennial celebration without thinking of the new generation?. That’s exactly what officials in the city did recently when they unveiled the “centennial diaper bags” at City Hall. Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath and West Haven Child Development Center Executive Director Patrice...
Eagle, NELincoln Journal Star

Nacho Ride to celebrate freedom Tuesday

The Nacho Ride will celebrate freedom on Tuesday, June 29. Participants will wear their patriotic colors during this bicycle ride to Eagle. The weekly MoPac Trail ride to Eagle draws riders from around the area and has no official start time. Through June 30, the trail is closed at 94th Street due to construction. Riders are advised to start at the 98th and A streets trailhead or at the trailhead in Walton.
Santee, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Santee Lakes celebrates 60th anniversary

SANTEE — Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve has been celebrating its 60th anniversary during the month of June. The 190‐acre park surrounding seven lakes has been around since it received San Diego County Health Department approval in 1961. The site has five miles of walking and biking trails, a campground with...
Page, AZsuindependent.com

Lake Powell Changing Lake Levels Webpage Available With Status of Launch Ramps

PAGE, Az – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce information is available 24-7 on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at: Changing Lake Levels – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov). Information on this new webpage will be updated regularly and we encourage visitors to check it often for the most current information about launch ramps and actions to address lowering lake levels.
Lee Vining, CAbouldercityreview.com

Tufa give Mono Lake its unique look

Mono Lake is located just east of the Sierra Nevada Range by the small town of Lee Vining, California, the eastern gateway to Yosemite National Park. Seeing it is a uniquely Western experience and summer is the time to see it. The lake is one of the most unusual bodies...
PoliticsYankton Daily Press

Area Towns Launch Holiday Celebrations

After the pandemic forced changes or cancellations in 2020, area communities are gearing up for this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The following offers a round-up of schedules available at deadline for this issue of the Press & Dakotan. • CENTERVILLE: Tornado Days continues through the weekend with a wide range...
Waupun, WIWiscnews.com

Celebrate Waupun launches Friday

WAUPUN — Celebrate Waupun launches Friday at Tanner Park on East Spring Street. The three-day family festival includes music, fireworks, carnival rides, a car show, children’s attractions, firemen’s water barrel fights and a Friday fish fry. “This is the ninth year of Celebrate Waupun, and the committee is excited to...
PoliticsPlumas County News

Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 4. The annual boat parade gets underway at noon in front of Bucks Lake Marina on July 3. No sign-ups are required and both decorated and non-decorated boats are welcome.
FestivalCitizen Online

Cherry Festival to feature music, animals and more at Cayuga Lake winery

The Cherry Festival will return to Varick Winery for the 16th year this weekend with live music, activities featuring the fruit and more. The festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at the winery, 5102 Route 89, Romulus. The festival will take place rain or shine.