Cayuga Lake Blueway Trial celebrates its launch on Tuesday

A celebration at Taughannock Falls State Park was held on Tuesday for the launch of the Cayuga Lake Blueway Trail. The trail was partially funded with a $202,450 Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) grant.

The trail connects twelve public waterfront sites around the lake as well as featuring 24 paddling trips for all skill levels.

There are identification signs and kiosks to help paddlers identify locations from the water and land. Other activities that can be combined with the trail are birdwatching and fishing, as well as other activities offered by the adjacent Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, Cayuga Lake Birding Trail, and the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.

The trail also connects to the Cayuga-Seneca Trail which connects to the Erie Canal.

More information on the trail can be found here.

