Albany Empire fans can pack the Times Union Center without any restrictions, and that should spark a return to normalcy. When the first place Empire kickoff against New Jersey on July 17th, there is no reason why there won’t be a big crowd on hand to watch. The Empire has the best team in the NAL and all they need back is the Albany fan base. Arena Football has always been well received in the Capital Region but with limited capacity until now it’s been impossible to come anywhere close to duplicating the atmosphere from past years. Fans getting their first big chance to rock the house this season is right around the corner.