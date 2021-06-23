Brazil vs. Colombia: Live stream, start time, how to watch 2021 Copa America (Wed., June 23)

The group stage of the 2021 Copa America continues on Wednesday night, as Brazil and Colombia are set to lock horns in Rio de Janeiro. Sitting at the group of the group are the Brazilians, who have won their first two games of the tournament by a combined score of 7-0. Right behind them is Colombia, which has played one more game than Brazil, going 1-1-1 after its latest 2-1 defeat versus Peru. Leading the way for Brazil as usual is star forward Neymar, which Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison provide support up top. The Brazilian defense will have to contain a Colombian defense that has scored only two goals in three games, led by Luis Muriel and Juan Cuadrado.