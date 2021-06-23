Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Brazil vs. Colombia: Live stream, start time, how to watch 2021 Copa America (Wed., June 23)

By Jason Kates
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The group stage of the 2021 Copa America continues on Wednesday night, as Brazil and Colombia are set to lock horns in Rio de Janeiro. Sitting at the group of the group are the Brazilians, who have won their first two games of the tournament by a combined score of 7-0. Right behind them is Colombia, which has played one more game than Brazil, going 1-1-1 after its latest 2-1 defeat versus Peru. Leading the way for Brazil as usual is star forward Neymar, which Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison provide support up top. The Brazilian defense will have to contain a Colombian defense that has scored only two goals in three games, led by Luis Muriel and Juan Cuadrado.

www.masslive.com
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
43K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Luis Muriel
Person
Juan Cuadrado
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Pelé
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Brazilians#Colombian#Tudn#Unimas#Spanish#Channel#Verizon Fios#At T#Fox Sports Go#The Associated Press#Ap#Instagram#Selecao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Champions League
News Break
FIFA
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerFOX Sports

Neymar and Sanchez return for Copa America knockout match

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Brazil and Chile will have their star players back in action when they meet in the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday. Neymar will return for Brazil and Alexis Sánchez has recovered from a calf muscle injury ahead of the encounter at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
SportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay (6/21/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 3

Argentina takes on Paraguay in Round 3 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021). Argentina vs. Paraguay is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 3 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
MotorsportsPosted by
MassLive.com

French Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 (Sat., June 18)

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France for the French Grand Prix 2021. Eyes will be on Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing to see if they can hold on to the top spots in the Drivers Championship and Constructors Championship -- with much thanks to Sergio Perez taking the win in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month. Meanwhile, the pressure is on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes to overcome their recent struggles and poor showings. Meanwhile, Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari continue to be a threat at the top of the standings. Other drivers to watch include Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin,
WorldFOX Sports

Veteran Thiago Silva eyes World Cup and Maldini-style career

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ahead of Brazil’s Copa America quarterfinal against Chile on Friday, Brazil defender Thiago Silva has one particular player on his mind. Italy great Paolo Maldini. “It is a bit distant to project the end of my career. I don’t have control over that, but I...
WorldESPN

Copa America quarterfinals: Form, key players and predictions

With 20 group-stage games to eliminate just two sides from a 10-team tournament, the quarterfinal phase of the controversial Copa America begins on Friday. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - The Copa is back in Brazil: What you need to know. The Copa has rolled on...
SoccerSB Nation

Thiago Silva reflects on Fluminense days, “Monster” origins

Thiago Silva made his first passes and tackles on a pitch in the neighbourhood of Campo Grande, more than 55 kilometres away from the touristy areas of Rio de Janeiro. Playing for one of several football schools set up by Fluminense across the country at the time, he would leave their youth ranks at 19 and rise from the low levels of professional football in Brazil to European football only a year later, first joining Portuguese club Porto in 2004 and then moving on loan to Russian outfit Dynamo Moscow.
SB Nation

Reds Roundup: Copa America Group Stage

Fred: Fred has been a surprising but vital addition to the Brazilian squad for Copa America 2021. After another good season at Manchester United, Fred earned a call-up to the 25-man tournament squad despite his injury near the end of the club season. He’s played well for Brazil in their group games, helping to solidify a strong defensive midfield duo with Real Madrid’s Casemiro. He started in victories over Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia before resting in their final match against Ecuador. He looks set to play a big role going into the knockout stage, where Brazil hope to ride an impressive unbeaten run to the final. They face Chile in the Quarterfinals on Friday.
Soccer90min.com

2021/22 La Liga fixtures released

The fixtures for the 2021/2022 La Liga season have been revealed, including the dates for this campaign's two 'El Clasico' matches. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions and both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be desperate to wrestle the trophy back off Diego Simeone's side. Atleti begin their title defence...
World90min.com

Mario Mandzukic linked with a move to ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan have been linked with a transfer for Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic. The 35-year-old veteran striker's time with AC Milan is reported to have come to an end, thus making him a free agent this summer. Croatia's public broadcaster HRT have reported that Mandzukic...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Copa America Rewind: Argentina, Uruguay move into knockout stage

The final two matchdays (four and five) of the Copa America have concluded, and now it’s time for the nerve-wracking knockout rounds. All the Rojiblancos players called up for their respective national teams have progressed to the knockout stages, contributing to their teams’ success on both sides of the ball.
UEFAintothecalderon.com

CONFIRMADO: Atlético to begin LaLiga title defense at Celta Vigo

Once the Copa America and Euro 2020 end next weekend, focus will shift fully to the domestic leagues. Back in Spain, Atlético Madrid will attempt to do something that hasn’t been done at the club in 70 years — win back-to-back league titles. Said title defense will begin the weekend...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United transfer window shortlist: Santiago Muñoz

The upcoming summer transfer window opening on July 7 could be one of the most important in Atlanta United history as the Five Stripes are in desperate need of making a move to turn around the club’s prospects under manager Gabriel Heinze. At Dirty South Soccer, we will use the next several weeks to go through some names that might be uttered in the offices at the team’s training ground as club brass deliberate on who can be added to help strengthen the team. Some of these may be more far-fetched than others, and we’re certainly not reporting any links between parties, but figured it’d be a productive and fun exercise. Let us know what other players we should take a closer look at in the comments.