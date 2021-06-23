DA: PA Kidnapping Suspect Slapped With Attempted Homicide Charged

Pavel Belous Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A 36-year-old Philadelphia man awaiting trial for robbing and kidnapping a man in Upper Southampton Township (Buck County) has been slapped with an additional charge: Attempted homicide.

During a preliminary hearing on June 3, the victim identified Pavel Belous as the masked man who entered his car at the McDonald’s parking lot, on 338 Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Belous allegedly put a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money.

The victim gave Belous $20, but Belous wanted more and forced the victim to drive to an ATM where they withdrew $450, authorities said.

During the robbery, Belous removed his mask and threatened to kill the victim because he saw his face and could identify him, the DA's office said.

Belous then ordered the victim to drive him to his home to get more money.

As he drove to his home, the victim secretly called 911, but hung up before the call was answered, authorities said. He then called his mother to say he was bringing a friend over.

When they got to his house, the victim’s mother was outside and Belous threatened to “cut his throat,” and “rape and kill your mother,” according to a criminal complaint.

He threatened he would then “burn your house down,” and said he had “killed people before,” the complaint reads.

They both got out of the car, but the victim was able to get his folding knife from his car and stabbed Belous in the back, the DA's office said.

The victim ran inside his house and called 911, and police found Belous hiding in the victim’s car where they took him into custody, authorities said.

Belous is also being charged in Philadelphia with killing a 62-year-old man in the city on March 5, less than a week before the Bucks County crime.

The victim in the Philadelphia killing had his throat cut, and his home was then set on fire, authorities said.

“I can’t imagine the terror that the victim must have felt," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

"He acted with great resourcefulness and courage. I commend him for his bravery. Our goal is to separate this defendant from society for as long as possible, so that he can never harm anyone ever again.”

Belous is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail, 10 percent, in the Bucks County case.

Detective Anthony Marsaglia with the Upper Southampton Police Department investigated the March 11 robbery and kidnapping, and Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James is prosecuting the case.

