Schools in New York are granted accountability waivers due to the pandemic

Schools in New York have been granted accountability waivers through the federal government due to disruption caused among learners during the pandemic.

While accountability will remain important, it is also recognized that the last year has caused other issues in children learning remotely, especially from low income households. By allowing this waiver to be used, schools can use instructional time for immediate academic and social-emotional needs that are direct results of the pandemic.

This waiver makes it so schools will not be penalized for low standards in academic progress, student growth, English proficiency, chronic absenteeism or their graduation rates. Requirements for participation in state assessments during the school year have also been waived.

Districts in New York State expect a full return to in person learning this fall as the year ends with both hybrid and remote learning across the state.

State officials believe if they did not waive the requirements the results would be inaccurate due to the unforeseen circumstances over the last year.

