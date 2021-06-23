Palmyra-Macedon Central School District receives new Assistant Principal

On Friday, June 18, the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Rodney Engels to the position of Pal-Mac High School Assistant Principal. Engels will replace longtime AP, Steve Sanzo.

The selection process for Pal-Mac High School Assistant Principal included posting of the position, an application process, screening of applicants, and interviews conducted by a committee of district representatives. The process concluded with the identification of a finalist who met with the superintendent in anticipation of a recommendation to the Pal-Mac Board of Education.

Engels has taught physics at Victor High School for 14 years, and brings experience as a coach and extracurricular advisor in addition to his strong teaching background. He is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo and completed his administrative studies through SUNY Oswego.

Engels resides in Macedon with his wife, and has three children that currently attend Pal-Mac.

He will begin his role as assistant principal on July 1, 2021.

Pal-Mac welcomes Mr. Engels to the district, and looks forward to him joining the Pal-Mac family.

