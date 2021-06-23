Cancel
Who Plays Karen in the Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Karen’? Plus, Watch the Hilariously Questionable Viral Trailer

The trailer for the BET Original Movie went viral over the weekend and sent social media into a frenzy over its atmosphere, which appears to be, uh, very loosely borrowed from 2017's Get Out. In the trailer, a successful Black couple move into a posh suburban neighborhood, only to discover...

Related
Orange, CTNew Haven Register

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix's 'My Little Pony: A New Generation'

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
'Karen' Movie With Taryn Manning Has the Internet Groaning and Eye-Rolling

The trailer for BET's new horror movie Karen is striking many viewers the wrong way. Karen is a thriller about a racist, entitled white woman terrorizing her new Black neighbors in the American south. As the first trailer made the rounds on social media, many viewers complained that it was a cheap knock-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out, but lacking the nuance of the original.
'Karen' trailer sets off complaints of copying 'Get Out'

(CNN) — A "Karen" once again has the internet upset. The trailer for the BET thriller starring Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke has set Twitter abuzz. According to IMDB.com the movie, written and directed by Coke Daniels, is about "A racist, entitled white woman in the South (who) terrorizes her new Black neighbors."
Black Enterprise

Trailer For ‘Karen’ Movie Has Twitter Making Comparisons to Jordan Peele’s Movies

Comedian and Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele has made his mark with the hugely popular thrillers Get Out and Us, which have already become cult classics. But they say with great success comes some form of imitation and people online are calling out a movie titled “Karen” that many are saying is a carbon copy of Peele’s movies but with a little flip of the script.
MoviesTVOvermind

Finally, A Movie Called “Karen” and Here’s the Trailer

It’s very easy to guess that plenty of people are going to have something to say about this movie, and some folks won’t be so kind when they just let their opinions fly. But after so many clips on YouTube, Facebook, Tik Tok, and other platforms it’s easy to see how the term ‘Karen’ would finally be taken by someone and turned into a full-length feature. Taryn Manning is going to be taking on the titular role as a racist woman that, upon finding out her new neighbors are black, proceeds to make their lives a living hell. The fact of the matter is that throughout the past year that many upon many women that have griped and groused at people for no apparent reason have been dubbed ‘Karens’ by those who are within earshot, and the name has been embraced by many people as an insult and a derogatory term. It’s hard to argue for these women so I won’t since a good number of them appear to have no reason to be acting the way they do on social media, where their antics earn them millions of views.
MoviesVice

The trailer for a movie about Karens is dividing the internet

After what feels like a fortnight (that’s actually been close to a year) since we first reported news of a movie being made about the Karen complex -- “a white woman who uses her privilege to demand her own way at the expense of others”, as Urban Dictionary puts it -- Hollywood has managed to churn out its trailer. Racists work quick, but the relentless scythe of the content machine works even quicker, it seems.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Karen” Trailer Draws A Reaction

The recently released trailer for the thriller “Karen” has drawn a lot of feedback – though maybe not the kind those making it had hoped. The film follows an entitled Caucasian woman named Karen White (Taryn Manning) who has a big problem when a young black couple (Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke) move into the neighbourhood.
North Aurora, IL101wkqx.com

The ‘Karen’ Movie Trailer Has Arrived!

You can thank Brian, Ali, & Justin for providing Hollywood with some fresh ideas for a change. The trailer for ‘Karen’, a new film starring Taryn Manning from Orange is the New Black, is finally here. If a sequel is made, we’ve heard North Aurora has some future stars in...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Taryn Manning is Racist White Woman ‘Karen’ in Upcoming BET Original Thriller [Trailer]

Coming soon from director Coke Daniels, Taryn Manning stars in the horror movie Karen, and as we learned last week, 13 Films has boarded sales ahead of the Cannes market. The film centers on “Karen Drexler (Manning), a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her. Community activist Malik (Cory Hardrict) and his wife Imani (Jasmine Burke) are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won’t be backing down without a fight.”
MoviesEsquire

The Trailer for Karen Is So Cringey It May Be Fatal

Does someone have the number for the manager of Hollywood? Because I'd like to report an issue. There is going to be a movie called Karen, and the trailer for it is so heavy-handed and offensively bad that I'm unsure if it's supposed to be an actual film or a satire so entrenched in irony that it's unrecognizable as actual satire.
Movieshypebeast.com

New ‘Karen’ Movie Trailer Surfaces and Twitter Is Calling It a ‘Get Out’ Knock-Off

A new trailer for the upcoming thriller Karen was released last week, and Twitter users have been quick to brand it as a knock-off of Jordan Peele‘s acclaimed Get Out. News about the film, which stars Orange Is The New Black‘s Taryn Manning as an entitled white woman, first surfaced last year. According to Deadline, Manning plays a woman named Karen White, who turns viciously racist when her new Black neighbors Assata and Malik move in next door. The film is written and directed by Coke Daniels and is being produced by Flixville USA and Burke Management.