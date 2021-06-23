Here’s why Tim Tebow wasn’t invited to Tight End U
Tim Tebow, who is new to the tight end position, won’t be among those NFL players attending Tight End University this week. Tight End University is put together by San Francisco’s George Kittle, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen, and is designed to help NFL tight ends improve their game and have an opportunity to bond during a three-game camp. It runs from Wednesday through Friday in Nashville, where Kittle and his wife live in the offseason, according to Forbes.www.deseret.com