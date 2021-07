Philanthropy is changing. From the causes people are passionate about to the way organizations fundraise and receive donations, giving needs to evolve. Seth Blaustein, Founder and CEO of Dollar Donation Club, is leading this change and has set out to revolutionize the way we give. In 2016, Blaustein produced a video that amassed 28 million views and raised $900,000. This became the inspiration for Dollar Donation Club. “What if we had asked all of those viewers for just one dollar and made it really easy to give? I couldn't get the idea out of my head.” explained Blaustein. He realized that microdonations could be the key to making even greater philanthropic impact.