The Texas A&M Football team doesn’t deserve a top ten ranking yet

Cover picture for the articleFor the die-hard Texas A&M Football fans reading this title — don’t worry, I’m not jumping ship. In fact, you’ll find that I feel quite the opposite. The Texas A&M Football team could have its best season of all time in 2021. Seriously. They return some very important pieces on the defensive side of the ball while maintaining their most exciting talent on the offensive side of the ball in players like Jalen Wydermyer, Ainias Smith, and Isaiah Spiller.

