The Texas A&M Football team doesn’t deserve a top ten ranking yet

What were you doing on November 24th, 2012? I can tell you what I was doing: turning off the TV after watching a clearly overmatched Tiger squad get shredded by Johnny Effin’ Football and the Texas A&M Aggies, 59-29. Lead by the eventual Heisman trophy winner, the Aggies jumped out to a 42-0 lead with 3 minutes left in the 1st Half and, essentially, called it quits right then. Credit to the guys on that overmatched Tiger team who eventually became the 2013 and 2014 SEC East Champs: they hung in there and scored 29 in the 2nd Half, refusing to quit.