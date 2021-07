“It could have gone off at an angle and broken a window,” Álvaro Morata said, but it didn’t. “We could have been going home,” Unai Simón said, but that didn’t happen either. “It’s strange for a team to get a second chance,” Luis Enrique said, and yet this time they did. Spain suffered again but they were still standing, emerging stronger on the other side, 5-3 winners against Croatia. Maybe even stronger than the rest, some now dared to believe.