I’d say most of us know what a classic hangover feels like. Fatigue, nausea, a general overactive sensitivity to…almost everything. But a social hangover is different. Because of the pandemic, psychologists say we are now readjusting back to the busyness of the world we live in. Most of us have been dying to start doing things all the time again. But what if our bodies and minds need a little more time to get adjusted?