It was teased earlier this month that Sonic was getting the Minecraft treatment, and now it's randomly dropped today. Spoiler alert: It looks so good!. The Sonic the Hedgehog pack is available in the Minecraft store for 1340 credits. More than just a simple reskin, the DLC includes challenges, new zones, and the ability to utilise Sonic's classic platforming moves - all within Minecraft's blocky setting. Famous levels such as Green Hill Zones have been recreated, packed with secrets and available to play in co-op. Even some of the character's signature vehicles are available to use.