At Home takes over former J.C. Penney site at Maryland mall
Heritage Partners has announced the lease of the entire 96,000-sq.-ft. former J.C. Penney site at its Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland. At Home’s 227 stores in 40 states are mostly 100,000 sq. ft. in size and stock 50,000-plus SKUs in an effort to use their space advantage to out-assort the competition. More than 75% of the products they sell are unbranded, private label, or specifically designed for At Home.chainstoreage.com