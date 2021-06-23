Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

At Home takes over former J.C. Penney site at Maryland mall

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Partners has announced the lease of the entire 96,000-sq.-ft. former J.C. Penney site at its Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland. At Home’s 227 stores in 40 states are mostly 100,000 sq. ft. in size and stock 50,000-plus SKUs in an effort to use their space advantage to out-assort the competition. More than 75% of the products they sell are unbranded, private label, or specifically designed for At Home.

chainstoreage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
Glenarden, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J C Penney#Home Decor#J C Penney#Heritage Partners#At Home#Woodmore#Navy#Starbuck#Chipotle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Costco
Related
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

This Mall In Maryland Is Like No Other In The World

This Maryland mall isn’t your ordinary mall. You won’t find The Gap or other big brand retail stores here. What you will find are several local shops that are one-of-a-kind, many offering unique goods that you’d have a hard time finding elsewhere. This place is also home to eateries and an aerial adventure course, too! Read on to learn more and the next time you’re in the mood to shop, consider heading here.
Atlanta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

A New Restaurant and Lounge will Take Over Former City Tap House Space

Philadelphia-based City Tap House closed its Midtown location last March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and now a new restaurant and lounge is taking its place, at 848 Peachtree St NE. In April, GB Commercial, LLC sold the property to Habersham Partners, LLC for $5,500,000. A source involved with the...
Austin Business Journal

Former RC Cola site to become new home of Hi Sign Brewing

Hi Sign Brewing will relocate from its current location on Old Bastrop Highway to a warehouse in East Austin that was built by RC Cola in the 1950s. Details about construction timelines and what else is popping up in that part of Austin can be found in this story.
Businessfrederickcountymd.gov

Former Alcoa Eastalco Site Purchased

FREDERICK, Md. –Quantum Loophole, Inc. announced today the purchase of the 2,100-acre former Alcoa Eastalco Works site near Buckeystown. In a joint venture with TPG Real Estate Partners, Quantum Loophole plans to develop a first-of-its-kind, environmentally friendly data center campus, as Maryland continues to attract more data center companies. Plans...
deadlinedetroit.com

Bye, Eastland Center Shopping Mall. It's Going to be an Industrial Site

Many of the old malls that were go-to places for jeans, wedding dresses, rings, sneakers, hot pretzels and Cinnabon rolls, are meeting up with wrecking balls. Eastland Center shopping mall in Harper Woods, which remains open but is struggling, is now destined for destruction, just like other malls including Northland in Southfield.
Maryland StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in Lochearn, Maryland

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between May 2020 and […]
Nebraska Statechainstoreage.com

Nebraska mall credits COVID-19 for its rejuvenation

In the early 19th Century, tens of thousands of pioneers passed the 800-foot-high Scotts Bluff journeying westward on the Oregon Trail. But in the 21st century, traffic has been light at the nearby Uptown Scottsbluff Mall, and a third of its stores closed. Then COVID-19 came along and changed things—for...
New York City, NYchainstoreage.com

Allure opens its first-ever store

Allure has opened its first physical store, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The 30-year-old beauty magazine’s first retail outpost offers a curated selection of more than 280 makeup, hair care and skin care products that were selected by the Allure editorial staff and previously featured in Allure. More than 150 brands are featured, including the magazine’s popular Best of Beauty Award winners.
Shoppingchainstoreage.com

Good news for physical retailers in Shopkick’s back-to-school survey.

Consumers have bigger budgets and are planning to shop in stores when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies, with big-box stores expected to benefit the most. Nearly all (92%) of this year’s back-to-school shoppers plan to make their purchases in physical retailers, according to an annual survey by shopping rewards app Shopkick. It’s a noticeable increase compared to last year, when 66% of shoppers said they would shop in-store.
Restaurantschainstoreage.com

BurgerFi ramps up expansion

BurgerFi International is kicking its expansion into high gear after going public in December. The fast-casual brand is expanding its points of distribution across several fronts, including opening new brick-and-mortar restaurants, increasing its ghost kitchens footprint and rolling out its new "Fi on the Fly®" food truck. BurgerFi recently opened two new company restaurants, in Jupiter, Fla., and Williamsburg, Va., and has a large number of openings planning for the third and fourth quarters.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Amazon extends COVID-19 testing to customers

Consumers can order virtually anything on Amazon.com – and that now includes at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Building on the success of its proprietary in-house COVID-19 testing program, Amazon has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC.
Newark, NJNews 12

HEAT ALERT: Another scorcher beats down on outdoor workers in New Jersey

Another red-hot day is beating on residents across New Jersey, making it tough to be doing anything outside -- and some say working in the temperatures certainly takes a toll. News 12 spoke with construction and other outdoor workers across Newark picking up supplies at the Home Depot. They say the key is staying hydrated, but also getting the job done sooner than later.

Comments / 1

Community Policy