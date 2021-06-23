Cancel
Retail vet to take reins at Wolverine Worldwide

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolverine Worldwide is getting a new chief executive who previously held the same title at three different retail companies. The company, which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear brands, announced that Brendan Hoffman, president and board member, will also become CEO at the end of the year. He will succeed Blake Krueger, who joined the company in 1993 and has been CEO since 2007 and chairman since 2009. Krueger will assume the newly created role of executive chairman.

