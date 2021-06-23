Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis has talked trade with the Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals could use at least one starter and there are multple names on the lowly Texas Rangers that could be perfect to snag. The St. Louis Cardinals have begun to explore the trade market, having talked to the Minnesota Twins about their starting pitching. But the Cardinals are casting a wide net in trade talks, also reaching out to the Texas Rangers, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.redbirdrants.com