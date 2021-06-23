Cancel
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere's new football coach Tony Ambrogio says: 'We can turn it around'

Rockford Register-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother job, another reclamation project for Tony Ambrogio. Ambrogio takes over at Belvidere, which was 1-5 in Jim Morrow's one season and 7-44 the last six years. “When you get into a position to get a new coaching job, especially in the football world, you are going to take over something that probably hasn’t been doing that well,” said Ambrogio, who previously was the head coach at Rockford Lutheran, Jefferson and Christian Life. “We have done this before. I think we can turn it around, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work by us and by the kids. There are no shortcuts.”

www.rrstar.com
