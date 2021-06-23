Bed Bath & Beyond continues private label push

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Fourth of July is tomorrow, which means that summer is in full swing. It's the perfect time for family gatherings, and if that means you need to spruce up your living room furniture, your kitchen layout and everything in between, you'll want to ring in the holiday with Bed Bath & Beyond. The home retailer is hosting a major 4th of July sale, with up to 50% off home goods.