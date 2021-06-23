Cancel
Bed Bath & Beyond continues private label push

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond has launched its fifth owned brand this year. The retailer’s new Wild Sage line features a wide assortment of stylish home goods — including bedding, decor, furniture, bath products and table linens — targeted at fashion-forward, younger shoppers. The globally inspired brand is being launched ahead of the crucial back-to-school season when consumers start to stock up on goods for the return to college dorms and apartments.

