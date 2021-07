Even though Fernandinho has signed a one-year extension at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is still looking for someone to replace the Brazilian in the long term. With Manchester City looking at a possible rebuild this season, with a new striker, a midfielder and possibly another centre-back coming to Etihad, Pep is also looking to bring Kalvin Phillips from Leeds or Declan Rice from West Ham (according to recent reports from The Manchester Evening News).