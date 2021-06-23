Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Survey: Second-hand retail sales will reach $77 billion by 2025

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resale market is expected to double in the next five years. According to the ninth annual “2021 Resale Report” from online resale platform ThredUp Inc. and retail analytics firm GlobalData, secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories is now a $36 billion market, projected to double in the next five years to $77 billion. Resale is expected to grow 11 times faster than firsthand retail clothing sales over the next five years.

chainstoreage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Fast Fashion#Resale#Thredup Inc#Globaldata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
Related
RetailBusiness Insider

Hungary Retail Sales Growth Slows In May

(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.6 percent increase in April. Sales of food products rose 2.6 percent annually in May. Sales...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Pending Sales Fall, New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Despite the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced. Even with the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced, according to Redfin. “The month of June was a...
Retailrebusinessonline.com

NRF Revises US Retail Sales Forecast for 2021 Upward Based on Encouraging Economic Factors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts U.S. retail sales in 2021 will increase between 10.5 to 13.5 percent over last year to a range of $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion. These predictions are higher than the initial 2021 forecast the organization made in February that was between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent growth and a total between $4.33 trillion and $4.4 trillion.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Top 50 food and grocery retailers by sales

The SN Top 50 Retailers report is compiled in partnership between Supermarket News and research partner IGD, a leading UK-based analysis and insight organization for the food and consumer goods industry. The following table includes the rankings of the Top 50 food and grocery retailers and wholesalers in the U.S....
MarketsNewsweek

'Whales' Drive Bitcoin Higher; Retail Sales Surge, Wages Rise

Bitcoin, buffeted by the conflicting views of a U.S. senator and a major investment bank, rose Monday as major investors expanded their holdings at good prices. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican and cattle rancher, said she owns Bitcoin and urged others to consider adding the crypto to their retirement accounts.
RetailFXStreet.com

Aussie Retail Sales: Stronger than expected yet AUD/USD unchanged

Aussie Retail sales arrived at +0.4 PCT M/M S/ADJ (REUTERS POLL +0.1 PCT). Meanwhile, preliminary estimates showed a significant slowing in Australian retail sales in May with a 0.1% rise, analysts at Westpac said. ''Coronavirus restrictions had a more material impact than expected with Victoria recording a -1.5% decline despite...
RetailBusiness Insider

Singapore Retail Sales Surge In May

(RTTNews) - Singapore retail sales increased sharply in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday. Retail sales accelerated 79.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 54.0 percent rise in April. Motor vehicle sales surged 421.8 percent annually in May, following a 261.3 percent growth in the previous...
Economywirx.com

Excellent Auto Sales For Second Quarter

Carmakers posting great sales numbers for the second quarter and for the first half of the year. GM sales up 40% in the quarter, 20% in the first half. Toyota’s first half sales were up 44%. While inventories are declining, Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com says carmakers are making the most of the vehicles they have.
Retailthemountvernongrapevine.com

Retail Sales Print Associate Wanted

Staples is focused on our customer and our community, while empowering you to learn, grow and deliver. As a Copy & Print Marketing Associate, you’ll be collaborative and inclusive in helping our customers while being part of a fun, team-oriented retail culture. You’ll provide exceptional customer service and solutions to customers print needs while using order intake tools to capture project information and follow production processes to produce quality, professionally finished products using the print and production equipment.
Small BusinesseMarketer

Sustainability in retail, how small businesses are faring, and retail sales in H1 2021

EMarketer · Sustainability In Retail, How Small Businesses Are Faring, and Retail Sales in H1 2021 | Jul 1, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how resale is taking retail by storm, what will happen to fast fashion, and how much companies need to do sustainability wise in the eyes of the consumer. We then talk about how retail growth is getting on halfway through the year, what the pandemic did to small businesses, and what technology retailers are (and are not) doubling down on. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of forecasting at Insider Intelligence Cindy Liu.
RetailBusiness Insider

German Retail Sales Recover In May

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales recovered in May driven by the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, data published by Destatis revealed on Thursday. Retail sales grew 4.2 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 6.8 percent decrease in April. But this was slower than the 5 percent increase expected by economists.
RetailBusiness Insider

Swiss Retail Sales Increase In May

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in May, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 2.8 percent year-on-year in May. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 1.8 percent in May. Sales of food, beverages...
Marketswincountry.com

SoftBank to raise $7.35 billion in offshore bond sale

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it plans to raise $7.35 billion this month by selling U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, the Japanese conglomerate’s first such foreign bond sale in three years. SoftBank plans to sell dollar bonds worth $3.85 billion with maturities ranging from 3.5 years...
RetailBusiness Insider

Dutch Retail Sales Steady At 9.7%

(RTTNews) - Dutch retail sales remained stable in May, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 9.7 percent yearly in May, same as seen in April. Turnover in food stores fell 0.9 percent yearly in May,...
RetailBusiness Insider

Latvia Retail Sales Rise In May

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales increased in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday. Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in May. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 4.1 percent yearly in May and those of food products increased 1.0 percent. Sales...
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Gympass Unicorn Reaches $ 2.2 Billion

The Brazilian university Gympass announced that it had raised 220 million dollars in a financing round led by the Japanese bank SoftBank , with which the startup reaches a valuation of 2.2 billion dollars. According to Reuters reports, other investment groups that participated in the round were General Atlantic, Moore...
RetailBusiness Insider

Norway Retail Sales Accelerate In May

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales accelerated in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 5.8 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent rise in April. Sales of information, communication and technology grew 34.3 percent monthly in May. Sales of cultural and recreation goods, and other...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

How the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Made Retail History

By the time you see highlighter-yellow shopping bags winking at you as you walk down Pine, you’re behind schedule: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins long before merchandise hits the racks. Come summer devotees crunch numbers, make game plans, and even book trips around when the Seattle-based department store puts its brand-new fashions on a preseason discount. Especially here, where the flagship store boasts more square footage than any other Nordstrom location—and where the event has some serious local history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy