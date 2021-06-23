Survey: Second-hand retail sales will reach $77 billion by 2025
The resale market is expected to double in the next five years. According to the ninth annual “2021 Resale Report” from online resale platform ThredUp Inc. and retail analytics firm GlobalData, secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories is now a $36 billion market, projected to double in the next five years to $77 billion. Resale is expected to grow 11 times faster than firsthand retail clothing sales over the next five years.chainstoreage.com