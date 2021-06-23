Ford Offers Chilling Look At Dangers Of Leaving Kids, Pets In Hot Cars

As the National Weather Service forecasts an intense heat wave with temperatures climbing well above normal, the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) is reminding parents to “Look Before You Lock” – never leave a child unattended in a car. With temperatures forecasted to soar, vehicles can heat up quickly, which can be extremely dangerous for children as their bodies heat up three times faster than an adult’s, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. According to KidsAndCars.org, last year, 25 children nationwide died after being left in hot cars. ACS is urging parents and caregivers to always check the backseat of the car before leaving and locking it.