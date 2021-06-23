Ford Offers Chilling Look At Dangers Of Leaving Kids, Pets In Hot Cars
Many parts of the world are facing abnormally high temperatures this summer, but heat in the southern and western United States is approaching historic levels. Temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit will stretch all the way to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, where such heat is 40 degrees above normal. There isn't a better time to remind people the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars, even for just a few minutes.www.motor1.com