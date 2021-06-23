Kids Escape Through Window After Parents’ Murder-Suicide

Eight years after Shannon Keeler received a Facebook message that read, “So I raped you,” a Pennsylvania judge has signed an arrest warrant for the man who allegedly wrote the confession to her. The warrant lays out a night in December 2013 when Ian Cleary allegedly stalked Keeler to a party at Gettysburg College, followed her home to her dorm, snuck into her room, and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities. Keeler immediately texted friends, “OMG please help me” and called the police, according to the warrant. She went to a nearby hospital for a rape kit, which authorities later lost. Keeler said in a statement, “While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice.”