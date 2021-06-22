Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Make Music Kansas City debuts Monday with over 70 performances held city-wide

By Tammy Ljungblad
Kansas City Star
 17 days ago

More than 70 musical events with hundreds of musicians took place throughout the Kansas City area on Monday as part of the Make Music Kansas City event which coincides with the Make Music Day, a celebration of music taking place Monday, June 21, in more than than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. This is the first year Kansas City has participated in the musical celebration event which was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.

www.kansascity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F Te De La Musique#France#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy