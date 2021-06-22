Cancel
Economy

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper 'Apple Daily' Forced To Close

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime pro-democracy newspaper 'Apple Daily' in Hong Kong is facing the decision to close its doors after the country froze the company's assets. Previously, its offices were raided over allegations that the tabloid-style paper had breached a new controversial national security law. In addition, one chief editor and five executives were arrested during the ordeal. Over the years, the paper has faced scrutiny for opposing the country's political views along with being a critic of Hong Kong and Chinese leadership. Founder of Hong Kong Liberty and activist-in-exile, joined Cheddar to discuss how these actions are a huge blow to the media freedom in the city and what actions should be taken against the Chinese Communist Party.

Technologycheddar.com

China Cracking Down on Big Tech Companies Over Data Security

While a number of Chinese tech firms have made a splash in domestic markets of late, the rival superpower to the U.S. is increasingly scrutinizing companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and rideshare app Didi. Shehzad Qazi, the managing director of China Beige Book International, spoke to Cheddar and broke down the regulatory and policy risks that investments into these tech firms pose. "Data protection is the critical thing the Chinese regulatory agencies are concerned with right now," he noted.
Foreign Policysunnysidesun.com

Guest Column: China is not our ally

China is not our ally, but apparently Democrats in Congress haven’t received that memo. Last week, during the markup of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill, I introduced an amendment that would prohibit funding in the bill from being used, directly or indirectly, by recipients of U.S. assistance to repay debts owed to the Government of the People’s Republic of China. Unfortunately, the amendment was blocked by Committee Democrats, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting in support.
Chinaalbuquerquenews.net

Hong Kong wants parents to report their kids who break laws

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said that "ideologies" posed national security risks to Hong Kong. She also asked parents, teachers and religious leaders to report teenagers who break Hong Kong's laws. Lam has been Chief Executive of Hong Kong since 2017. China's imposed a national security law...
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
Chinakasu.org

Unpacking The 100-Year History Of The Chinese Communist Party

One hundred years ago this month, a small group of revolutionaries founded the Chinese Communist Party in secret on a boat floating in a river near French-controlled Shanghai. So fireworks are lighting up the skies of Shanghai, Beijing and other major cities this month in celebration of the CCP's centennial. Now, 100 years is a long time. And to mark this moment, we wanted to have a conversation about the party's role in the past century of Chinese history. No small feat to assess this, and we'll do the best we can. And here to help us is Andy B. Liu, a historian of China at Villanova University. Welcome.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Communist China at 100

On Thursday, Xi Jinping addressed his 1.4 billion citizens in celebration of the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary. Xi said he would spare no effort in ensuring that China becomes a “great modern socialist country” by 2049. Those who sought to restrain China’s advance, Xi said, would face a bloody riposte.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
ChinaBirmingham Star

Chinese millennials 'lying flat', doing nothing

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): Young people in China have set off a nascent counter-culture movement that involves lying down and doing as little as possible and Beijing is not happy about it. Five years ago, Luo Huazhong discovered that he enjoyed doing nothing. He quit his job as a...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Arrested Again

BANGKOK - A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer was arrested for the second time in less than a month Wednesday, marking the city's first year under the national security law. Chow Hang Tung, a vice chair for the nonprofit Hong Kong Alliance, was arrested for inciting illegal...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The symbolism of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

(CNN) — Jimmy Lai fled mainland China more than 60 years ago, smuggling himself into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12 to escape the chaos of the Communist Party. This week, Beijing finally caught up with him, after a law it had imposed on Hong Kong last year was used to take down his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Hong Kong's Apple Daily to close; Deadly conflict in Yemen

New details emerge surrounding the future of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. A battle in Yemen leaves dozens of fighters dead. Pakistan's prime minister is under fire for his comments on sexual violence. And there's a new U.N. warning about the impact of climate change. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with headlines from around the world.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan vows to defends it sovereignty

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): Vowing to defend its sovereignty, Taiwan urged China to stop military coercion and political oppression against the island. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reunify Taiwan during an event to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). On June 1,...
InternetNew York Post

Twitter suspends professor over posts mocking China’s Xi Jinping

​Twitter temporarily suspended a New Zealand professor after she mocked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jingping. Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, wrote two tweets making fun of China and Xi celebrating the centennial of the Communist Party. She posted a...

