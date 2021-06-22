Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper 'Apple Daily' Forced To Close

The longtime pro-democracy newspaper 'Apple Daily' in Hong Kong is facing the decision to close its doors after the country froze the company's assets. Previously, its offices were raided over allegations that the tabloid-style paper had breached a new controversial national security law. In addition, one chief editor and five executives were arrested during the ordeal. Over the years, the paper has faced scrutiny for opposing the country's political views along with being a critic of Hong Kong and Chinese leadership. Founder of Hong Kong Liberty and activist-in-exile, joined Cheddar to discuss how these actions are a huge blow to the media freedom in the city and what actions should be taken against the Chinese Communist Party.