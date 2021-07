A U.S. woman studying in Russia was found dead after she told her mother in a concerning text message that she was in a car with a stranger. In a statement on Saturday, Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that Catherine Serou, 34, had been found dead after she went missing on Tuesday. According to Russian news outlets, Serou moved to Russia from California three years ago and was studying law at Lobachevsky University in the city of Nizhny Novgorod at the time of her disappearance.