‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Clears Up Recent Flight Removal Reports
Arrow star Stephen Amell has clarified on the reports that suggested he was forcibly removed from a Delta flight. On Monday, it was reported that Arrow star Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from a 3 P.M Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles for getting into a verbal altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean. TMZ reported that Amell appeared intoxicated. The source also mentions how a flight attendant asked him multiple times to lower his voice but those pleas fell on deaf ears. Eventually, an air marshall and 3 attendants “forcibly removed” the Arrow star from the flight. His wife later flew back to Los Angeles on the same flight. It’s unclear if Amell was detained or arrested after he was removed from the flight.heroichollywood.com