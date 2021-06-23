Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Clears Up Recent Flight Removal Reports

By Aahil Dayani
heroichollywood.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrow star Stephen Amell has clarified on the reports that suggested he was forcibly removed from a Delta flight. On Monday, it was reported that Arrow star Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from a 3 P.M Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles for getting into a verbal altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean. TMZ reported that Amell appeared intoxicated. The source also mentions how a flight attendant asked him multiple times to lower his voice but those pleas fell on deaf ears. Eventually, an air marshall and 3 attendants “forcibly removed” the Arrow star from the flight. His wife later flew back to Los Angeles on the same flight. It’s unclear if Amell was detained or arrested after he was removed from the flight.

heroichollywood.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Diggle
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Colton Haynes
Person
Katherine Mcnamara
Person
Rick Gonzalez
Person
Katie Cassidy
Person
David Ramsey
Person
Echo Kellum
Person
Stephen Amell
Person
Cassandra Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star City#The Green Arrow#Heroic Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Stephen Amell Releases Statement Following Flight Incident

Stephen Amell has released a statement following his removal from a flight in Texas after getting into an alleged altercation with his wife. TMZ reported that Stephen Amell had been forcibly removed from the flight after “screaming at his wife” in a plane full of passengers. Sources have said that...
CelebritiesPeople

Stephen Amell Confirms He Was Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife

Stephen Amell has responded to reports that he was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Seen In 1st Pics After Being Asked To Leave Flight Due To Argument With Wife

Stephen Amell cut a casual figure in Los Angeles when he was spotted for the first time since he got into an altercation with his wife on a flight. Arrow star Stephen Amell has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, just days after he was asked to leave a flight on June 21. The incident occurred when he “got into an argument” with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA.” The 40-year-old surfaced four days later in California, cutting a casual figure while running errands — see all the pics here.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FLASH: John Diggle Comes to Central City In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 16; "P.O.W."

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS - John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The CW’s Reportedly Fighting With Grant Gustin Over The Flash

The Flash is heading towards the end of its seventh season over the next few weeks, leaving fans to wonder how long the Arrowverse series will last. Season 8 is definitely on the way, with Grant Gustin and other OG cast members Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin all having signed up to return. So far, though, there has been no official indication that a ninth season could happen. So what’s really going on behind the scenes?
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Code 8: Part II Will Return Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell to Netflix

The recently announced sequel to sci-fi action outing Code 8, titled Code 8: Part II, will debut on Netflix just like its predecessor. The sequel was announced earlier this year and will see real-life brothers Robbie and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as putting Jeff Chan back in the director's chair.
NFLPopculture

Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

While Team Flash still has its hands full with what remains of the seventh season, there is actually some casting news to report that doesn't involve favorite cast members leaving (Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh). On Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker will be joining Grant Gustin have closed new deals with series producer Warner Bros. Television. While the announcement may be good in the short term, could such a major resigning for a single season be a sign that season 8 could be the long-running series' swan song, matching Arrow? Stay tuned…