The Pillars for the Park dedication ceremony will be held this Saturday, June 26 in Alliance's Central Park. "I just can not hardly believe that it is here already," Pillars for the Park Chairman Tami Cox Swearingen said. "All that time of meetings and all the people raising money...I mean everyone has been so fabulous. The folks at K.L Wood and Croell...and Hubbell, they have all done such a fabulous job. It's looking beautiful."