Nel Hydrogen, Linesight Wrapping Up Hydrogen Refueling Station

No less than the “world’s largest fleet of hydrogen trains” is to roll over the rails of the Rhine-Main area from next year. The necessary hydrogen comes from the Frankfurt-Höchst industrial park, where the gas is produced in large quantities as a waste product from chemical processes. The fleet of 27 trains will be serviced from December 2022 at the DB Regio plant in the nearby Griesheim district, as Deutsche Bahn, the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) and Alstom announced on Friday. Whoever drives the trains will be advertised across Europe in the next few weeks, as RMV Managing Director Knut Ringat announced.