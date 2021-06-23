Cancel
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Rum-Brand Backlash

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, actor Michael B. Jordan announced the launch of his forthcoming line of rums, J’Ouvert. The name was quickly called into question, as it references a Caribbean festival that celebrates emancipation but has origins in 18th-century slavery. After some people — including Nicki Minaj and Trinidad and Tobago’s minister of trade and industry — criticized the branding for being culturally appropriative, Jordan has issued an apology and said he plans to change the name.

