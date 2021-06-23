Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Rum-Brand Backlash
Last weekend, actor Michael B. Jordan announced the launch of his forthcoming line of rums, J’Ouvert. The name was quickly called into question, as it references a Caribbean festival that celebrates emancipation but has origins in 18th-century slavery. After some people — including Nicki Minaj and Trinidad and Tobago’s minister of trade and industry — criticized the branding for being culturally appropriative, Jordan has issued an apology and said he plans to change the name.www.thecut.com