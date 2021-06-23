Cancel
Cars

Embark Trucks Going Public, Ready to Commercialize Class 8 Self-Driving Technology

By Michael Bates
ngtnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark Trucks Inc., a developer of autonomous software technology for the trucking industry, and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, a special-purpose acquisition company, have entered into a business combination agreement that will result in Embark becoming a publicly listed company. Founded in San Francisco by CEO Alex Rodrigues and CTO...

ngtnews.com
