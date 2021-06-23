Cancel
Pets

Twin giant pandas born in Tokyo

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
TOKYO — Ueno Zoo in Tokyo just had not one but two new additions to the giant panda embarrassment (yes that’s what a group of pandas are called).

Shin Shin, who is the zoo’s 15-year-old female, gave birth Wednesday to twins, The New York Times reported.

The father is 15-year-old Ri Ri.

They were born about an hour and a half apart overnight, Reuters reported.

Zookeepers don’t know their gender and neither has been named.

“All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children,” zoo officials said, according to Reuters.

The cubs have an older sister named Xiang Xiang who was born in 2017, the Times reported.

