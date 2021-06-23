Cancel
Robert Mullen Sr.

By Shelby Stewart
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULLEN, SR. ROBERT ALLEN of Ortonville, Michigan; died suddenly June 20, 2021. He was 77. Robert was born October 21, 1943 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Kenneth M. and Nita (nee: Armstrong) Mullen. He married Pamela Hite in Kokomo, Indiana on January 19, 1962. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Pam Mullen; three children, Lori (Rodney) Lopez, Robert (Becky) Mullen, Jr. and Valerie (Ken) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Katrina (Todd) Crouch, Connor (Kelly) Lopez, Sienna Lopez, Hunter Lopez, Jeremy Mullen, Andrea (Devon) Sturgis, Katie Mullen and Christian Johnson; also survived by three great grandchildren, Henry, Trevor and Elliot Crouch; one brother, Ronald (the late Pamela) Mullen; sister-in-law Patricia Mullen; he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Mullen. Bob was self-employed. Former president of the International Society of Carbide and Tool Engineers. He loved to travel, was an avid sports fan, following the Tigers, Lions and of course Purdue. Bob loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of The Baptist Church of Hadley. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon at The Baptist Church of Hadley, 4566 Pratt Road, Hadley, Michigan. Pastor Jesse Loggans, officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 until the time of the service. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.

