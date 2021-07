The whole ground transportation sector should electrify in the next 15 years. However, when you look at the different uses cases, some seem much more logical immediately than others. Fleets that travel a lot of miles (or km) but on predictable routes or trip patterns can be exceptional cases for electrification. The lower cost of “fuel” (electricity versus fossil fuel) and other operational costs makes the “total cost of ownership” advantage that much better. Also, fleet managers are more likely to pay attention to and care about operational cost than private car owners.