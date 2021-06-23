Cancel
CORONAVIRUS: Two new cases, two corrections reported in Lyon County Wednesday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState corrections have impacted local COVID-19 numbers for the second straight reporting period. In its Wednesday report, Lyon County Public Health reported two new cases since Monday, however, the overall total remained at 4,288 since late last March. According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment corrected one case that was originally reported in Lyon County but actually occurred elsewhere and removed one duplicate from the county’s total.

