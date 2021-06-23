CORONAVIRUS: Two new cases, two corrections reported in Lyon County Wednesday
State corrections have impacted local COVID-19 numbers for the second straight reporting period. In its Wednesday report, Lyon County Public Health reported two new cases since Monday, however, the overall total remained at 4,288 since late last March. According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment corrected one case that was originally reported in Lyon County but actually occurred elsewhere and removed one duplicate from the county’s total.kvoe.com