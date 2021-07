It’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks will be looking to even the series, but may have to do so without star guard Trae Young, who is officially listed as questionable after an injury sustained in Game 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo also remains day-to-day with an injury as well. On the other side, the Bucks currently hold the lead in the series thanks to some late heroics from Khris Middleton in Game 3.