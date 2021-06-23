Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Has Cast This Actress As The Lead In The Upcoming Live-Action Snow White

By Lana Schwartz
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you aren't yet familiar with the name Rachel Zegler, then you should get used to hearing it. The 20-year-old actress is set to make her film debut with "West Side Story" directed by Steven Spielberg, which is slated to premiere December 2021 (via Vanity Fair). Zegler, who will play Maria – the role originated by the legendary Natalie Wood – was discovered via a nationwide search encompassing over 30,000 hopefuls (via ClassicFM).

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Natalie Wood
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Colombian#Hispanic#West Side Story#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPopculture

Disney Remaking 'Snow White' — Meet the New Live-Action Princess

Disney has cast its Snow White for the upcoming, live-action of the classic animated film. On Tuesday, Disney announced that Rachel Zegler had been cast in the titular role, per Variety. It was originally announced that there would be a Snow White remake back in 2016. Variety noted that Zegler...
MoviesPosted by
B98.5

Scarlett Johansson to Star in ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie

Picture if you will, a theme-park attraction so memorably scary, so terribly entertaining, that a motion picture company would attempt to turn it into a movie not once, but twice. This is not some imaginary scenario. This is a very real sequence of events, playing out in a world very much like our own. The only difference: This world is located in one of the more commercialized corners of ... the Twilight Zone.
Movies/Film

‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Amazon Wants to Beat Disney at That Whole “Fairy Tale Princess” Thing

It’s the streaming giants’ world and we’re just living in it. Disney has cornered the market in live action remakes of classic animated films ever since their 2016 release of the underrated and sneakily good Pete’s Dragon, but Amazon decided to join the fray and make their own mark on this rapidly-growing cottage industry after acquiring Sony’s Cinderella earlier this year. Despite plenty of pandemic-induced uncertainty regarding the actual release date of this film, the dust seems to have settled as Amazon has gone ahead and released a 30-second “first look” that certainly looks and feels more like a proper teaser trailer…which is clearly marked as such on the video anyway, despite the title. Why play games with us like this, Amazon?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron Reveals When Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 Will Start Filming

While 2020 was a rough year for the film industry, especially with theaters being closed down, there were thankfully plenty of cinematic offerings to enjoy on streaming. Among the most popular movies in that category was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. In January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 is moving forward, and Theron has now revealed when the sequel will start filming.
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix has everything you need for a summer staycation. The streamer is adding a whole batch of new classics and original films, clearing out some titles leaving in June to showcase a July lineup that’s perfect for a summer movie marathon. Beat the heat with one of Netflix’s new movies.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

STX Returns To The Movies With Jason Statham, Kristen Bell, Chris Pine And More

Myself and others have dispensed a lot of digital ink in regard to what the success of “movie a” or the failure of "movie b” means for the future of pandemic-era (and ideally post-pandemic) theatrical moviegoing. Sure, it’s great that F9 opened with $70 million domestic, Godzilla Vs. Kong stomped past $100 million in North America and Marvel’s Black Widow is tracking for an over/under $85 million launch next week. But those are among the safest franchises around. What does this mean for the old-school “movie-movie,” the star-driven programmer that was already on the commercial decline five years before Covid due to a demographic shift from theatrical moviegoing to streaming consumption. In that sense, one of the this summer’s happiest box office stories has been Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Little Mermaid’ Set Photos Leak “Kiss The Girl” Scene

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey is currently shooting in Sardinia, Italy. According to new set photos, it looks like the production is currently filming the iconic “Kiss the Girl” sequence — with the new Ariel and Prince Eric — inspired by the 1989 Walt Disney Animation Studios film classic.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Gerard Butler Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix

It’s all well and good for an actor to set their sights on becoming an action star, but you arguably can’t say that you’ve made it until you get a multi-film franchise to call your own. Almost every big name in the business has appeared in at least a couple...
TV Seriescinelinx.com

New to Disney Plus in July 2021

From the final episode of Loki, more The Bad Batch, and the debut of Monsters at Work, Disney Plus has a lot in store for July. Disney has been pretty consistent with their shows for quite a while now. The month of July will be no different. New shows starting this month are Monsters at Work, based on the Monsters, Inc. movies. Turner and Hooch, with Josh Peck as Scott Turner Jr., son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film. Also, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Park Life animated series will be starting this month.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Kristen Bell’s Comedy ‘Queenpins’ Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.