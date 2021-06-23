Disney Has Cast This Actress As The Lead In The Upcoming Live-Action Snow White
If you aren't yet familiar with the name Rachel Zegler, then you should get used to hearing it. The 20-year-old actress is set to make her film debut with "West Side Story" directed by Steven Spielberg, which is slated to premiere December 2021 (via Vanity Fair). Zegler, who will play Maria – the role originated by the legendary Natalie Wood – was discovered via a nationwide search encompassing over 30,000 hopefuls (via ClassicFM).www.thelist.com