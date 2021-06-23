Cancel
East Troy, WI

Historic North Shore Line train car restored for service; see it in person starting Sunday

By ALLISON MURRAY
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

EAST TROY — After more than a year of intensive restoration, the historic Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 will be back in service after 58 years. A ceremony to celebrate the restored train car will be be held at noon Sunday at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Major donors to the railroad and restoration project will take a brief ride on the car, followed by cake and punch inside the depot.

