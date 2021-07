CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. - The Town of Chesapeake Beach initiated a voluntary third-party test for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the waters at Bayfront Park within two locations, the creek and the Bay. The results show elevated levels of PFAS at both locations based on drinking water levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not identified levels for safe, or unsafe, bathing water or swimming water to base the review upon.