Video Games

Xbox Is Ending Its Cyberpunk 2077 Special Refund Policy

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 since launch have been able to request a refund for their purchase, no questions asked, though that is all ending next month. After what will most likely be hailed as one of the worst launches in the history of gaming, rather than remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store the way Sony did, Microsoft instead opted to keep selling the game with a warning message for Xbox One owners and a slight alteration made to their refund policy, specifically for Cyberpunk 2077 which allowed players to request a refund for their purchase, no questions asked.

Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077: MS Store 'expanded' refund window closing July 6th

Microsoft will be reverting back to its standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077. Over on the Microsoft Store, (thanks, IGN), an update reads, "The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates. Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases."
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23: is the game fit for its PSN comeback?

Delisted from the PlayStation Store in December last year, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally re-emerged on Sony's storefront, available to buy once more for PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Removed from sale over its many bugs and performance problems, its re-arrival suggests that the game has significantly improved since launch - and at the very least, it should not crash back to the PS4 front-end, behaviour we noted in every single patch update we tested until now. So is the CD Projekt RED epic really ready for prime-time on PlayStation consoles with its recent patch 1.23 update? We'd say that it is - with caveats.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Microsoft will soon stop guaranteeing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft will stop offering full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6. This overturns the company’s decision to offer refunds for the game after its release. The issue-plagued launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to some unprecedented action from two major console manufacturers. Sony had the game taken down from the PlayStation Store while Microsoft instead began offering full refunds of the game to anyone who purchased it. However, as time has gone on and Cyberpunk 2077 has inevitably gotten to be more playable on consoles, those actions are being scaledback.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 embeds Xbox gaming at its core

Today Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President of Xbox spoke during Microsoft’s Windows 11 event about GAMING. This next version of Windows will incorporate features like Auto HDR which, according to Bond, “just works.” Windows 11 will also have a new Direct Storage API, and Xbox Game Pass built in to the OS via the Xbox app. If you haven’t used the Xbox app before, or didn’t realize it even existed on your Windows machine, there’ll be no more missing it from this point forward – you’ll see it front and center.
Video GamesGamespot

Space Jam: A New Legacy -- The Game Announced With Special Xbox Controllers

Space Jam: A New Legacy brings back the iconic NBA and Looney Tunes crossover to theaters and HBO Max very soon, and it'll be joined by a retro-style game that will hopefully be a whole lot better than Shaq Fu. Aptly titled Space Jam: A New Legacy -- The Game, it's coming exclusively to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1 before releasing as a free-to-play game two weeks later.
Video GamesForbes

Microsoft Issues A Major Warning For ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Xbox Players

By now, just about everybody’s heard of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch fiasco. The game released in an unfinished state, and was especially bad on the vanilla PS4 and original Xbox One. It performed much better on PS4 Pro and better still on Xbox One X. Of all the systems the game launched on, Stadia was actually the best and most stable remarkably.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Still Eager To Fill 'Family-Friendly' Gaps In Its Game Portfolio

Xbox is absolutely killing it right now with studio acquisitions and game announcements, but there's always room for improvement according to Microsoft's gaming division boss, Phil Spencer. During the 500th episode of IGN's Unlocked podcast, the head of Xbox was queried if he felt there were still "gaps" left to...
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Cyberpunk 2077 Tried Cut Content in its Unpatched Version

One fan discovers stuff removed from Cyberpunk 2077 as a result of CD Projekt Red's Day 1 Patches, such as UI tweaks and Street Vendors. Since the game's release, the reputation and experience of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 have been a source of contention. Fans and critics alike have praised, critiqued, and panned the game for a variety of reasons. Patches have now left the game in a "acceptable state," according to CDPR, in an attempt to appease the fanbase. However, one fan went back to the game's initial 1.0 build and discovered some stuff that had been removed following the Day 1 Patch.
Computersthurrott.com

Microsoft Adds Monitors to its “Designed for Xbox” Program

Late last year, before the release of the Xbox Series S and X, Microsoft updated its “Designed for Xbox” program to focus on continuous compatibility across generations. And announced today, for the first time, they are adding monitors to the program. The key for these pieces of hardware is that...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is Under Construction by Ambitious Modders

Cyberpunk 2077 came and mostly went, thanks to glitches, bugs, and an experience that felt different from what was promised at E3 2018. The problems resulted in the game’s temporary removal from the PlayStation store and for Xbox to provide refunds with no questions asked for several months. For some, the game is a moment lost to time but there are many others trying to recapture that moment with user-created mods.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Avowed will be different from Elder Scrolls, Xbox Head hopes to be Obsidians best game yet

Obsidian Entertainment are very well known for their well-crafted RPGs and deep storytelling and character development, which is one of the reasons why their upcoming first person RPG Avowed is among one of the most highly anticipated. Though we still don’t know much about it, Xbox Head Phil Spencer mentioned it would be very different from the Elder Scrolls series, and he wants it to be Obsidian’s best game yet.

