Xbox Is Ending Its Cyberpunk 2077 Special Refund Policy
Xbox players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 since launch have been able to request a refund for their purchase, no questions asked, though that is all ending next month. After what will most likely be hailed as one of the worst launches in the history of gaming, rather than remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store the way Sony did, Microsoft instead opted to keep selling the game with a warning message for Xbox One owners and a slight alteration made to their refund policy, specifically for Cyberpunk 2077 which allowed players to request a refund for their purchase, no questions asked.www.cgmagonline.com