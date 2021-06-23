Xbox Is Ending Its Cyberpunk 2077 Special Refund Policy

Delisted from the PlayStation Store in December last year, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally re-emerged on Sony's storefront, available to buy once more for PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Removed from sale over its many bugs and performance problems, its re-arrival suggests that the game has significantly improved since launch - and at the very least, it should not crash back to the PS4 front-end, behaviour we noted in every single patch update we tested until now. So is the CD Projekt RED epic really ready for prime-time on PlayStation consoles with its recent patch 1.23 update? We'd say that it is - with caveats.