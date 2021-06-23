Best Big Sean Songs: Hip-Hop Gems
Early in his career, Big Sean got a coveted co-sign from Kanye West. What he’s done since has been remarkable. Sean’s albums, starting with Dark Sky Paradise in 2015, followed by I Decided in 2017, and Detroit 2 in 2020, all debuted atop the Billboard 200 and received Platinum certifications. Sean has a unique ability to both rap circles around his competition, but also write chart-friendly choruses to his songs. He’s an artist restless in spirit, but cohesive in form.www.udiscovermusic.com