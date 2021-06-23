Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Best Big Sean Songs: Hip-Hop Gems

By Sam Armstrong
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in his career, Big Sean got a coveted co-sign from Kanye West. What he’s done since has been remarkable. Sean’s albums, starting with Dark Sky Paradise in 2015, followed by I Decided in 2017, and Detroit 2 in 2020, all debuted atop the Billboard 200 and received Platinum certifications. Sean has a unique ability to both rap circles around his competition, but also write chart-friendly choruses to his songs. He’s an artist restless in spirit, but cohesive in form.

www.udiscovermusic.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Eminem
Person
Roscoe Dash
Person
Big Sean
Person
Boldy James
Person
Chuck Inglish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Stars#Gems#Detroit 2#Apple Music#Payroll#Dugg##Dom Kennedy Boldy#The Detroit Mc#Kanye West Roscoe Dash#Marvin Chardonnay#Uknowbigsean#Sean Free Associates#The Hall Of Fame#Idfwu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
Related
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Big Sean Shares New Song ‘Freshman 10’ To Reminisce About 2010 Freshman Class Experience

Big Sean’s debut album Finally Famous will turn 10 on June 28th and he is celebrating the milestone in a special way. The Detroit rapper has released a remastered and remixed version of the 2011 album which comes with one new song called ‘Freshman 10’. The Hit-Boy produced cut was recorded two years according to an Instagram video Sean posted yesterday to announce the set.
Theater & Dancerapradar.com

Video: Big Sean “Freshman 10”

In celebration of a decade, Big Sean remasters his Finally Famous deluxe for its 10th anniversary edition, which includes a never-heard-before track, “Freshman 10”, produced by Hit-Boy. Accompanied with archive footage, the reflectful video follows Sean Don cruising through L.A. in his lowrider where he reminisces on his come up,...
MusicBillboard

Charlotte Day Wilson: June R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

Charlotte Day Wilson is unexpected. With her calm, almost timid demeanor, equally unassuming aesthetic and German-Icelandic roots, Wilson occupies a lane distinct from most burgeoning R&B stars and often allows her soulful music to be the center of attention. Wilson's sound fills a space entirely its own, setting up the Toronto-born songwriter as one of this year's most promising up-and-coming R&B acts -- in line with a recent legacy of Canadian excellence.
Hip HopHOT 97

Hip Hop’s Best Michael Jackson Samples + His Impact To The Culture

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) On July 25, 2009 Michael Jackson shocked the world when he suddenly passed away twelve years ago. Preparing for the This Is It tour, his first major tour since HIStory in 1997, Jackson was to embark on the last musical journey of his life, and bring us all to our childhood once again.
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Every Hip-Hop Song Is the Song of the Summer According to Fans

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.
MusicBillboard

Migos Doubles Up in Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Migos returns to the top five of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the first time since 2018 as “Having Our Way,” featuring Drake, debuts at No. 5 on the list dated June 26. The rap trio of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset returns to the region as songs from their Culture III album arrive on the chart, while the album enters at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Lil Yachty Releases Laid-Back New Single, ‘Love Music’

Lil Yachty has shared his newest track “Love Music” via Quality Control / Motown. The laid-back single is his first release following his highly praised Michigan Boy Boat mixtape. On “Love Music” the alwats-versatile rapper takes a turn from the rapid-fire, off kilter delivery of his latest body of work....
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Black Music Inspires: Hip Hop Was Created with No Boundaries

To understand how Black music and hip-hop inspires the world, you need to understand what hip-hop is and what it represents. The birth of hip-hop came about when black communities needed a space to channel their expressions of the oppression they faced in America during the 1970s. At the epi...
Mansfield, MAhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Announces "Back Outside" Tour Dates With Lil Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are fresh off the release of their #1-charting album The Voice of the Heroes and it looks like they're taking the new music on the road, announcing the Back Outside tour with dates across the country. The nationwide tour will kick off at the beginning...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce, Drake, & More To Feature On The Isley Brothers’ New Album

The Isley Brothers are legends, as such, news of new music was always set to generate excitement. Yet, the R&B pioneers have cranked buzz into overdrive because they’ve revealed that they tapped none other than Beyonce for their incoming album. Full story below…. Speaking with Variety about the as-yet-untitled LP,...
Musicmxdwn.com

Rap Duo Lil Baby and Lil Durk to perform at Barclays Center on 10/7

Lil Baby will be performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with fellow rapper Lil Durk on Thursday, October 7th as part of their Back Outside tour. Tickets range from $39.00-$170.00 dollars and can be purchased on third party websites like Ticketmaster. The show is all ages and begins at 8:00pm, with doors scheduled to open at 7:00pm.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Lakeyah Lists Her Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Every music enthusiast has a list of their top five favorite albums of all time. Many times, these projects bring back fond memories. On the flip side, fans may have been going through a tough time when an album dropped and the music helped them get through that moment in their life. Then there's that one project that just has everlasting bops. For rappers, it’s no different. Before they were artists, they were hip-hop fans. 2021 XXL Freshman Lakeyah can attest to that. Down in Atlanta during the Freshman cover shoot, she shared her top five favorite hip-hop albums that made an impact on her life.
MusicGreenwichTime

Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in 'Thot Shit' Video

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow. In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.
Celebrationsskiddle.com

ASTROWORLD - Birmingham's Biggest Hip-Hop Party

9:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Are You Ready For Birmingham's Biggest Ever Day Event Imagine Everything Weird.. Wacky & Wonderful Put Into One Crazy Trip.. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Are You Ready For ASTROWORLD. Imagine Everything...
Musicwfpk.org

The Smithsonian to Release 129-Song Hip-Hop Anthology

The Smithsonian announced an extensive 9-disc box set to celebrate hip hop and document the history of the genre. The 129-track collection features music from pioneers like Grandmaster Flash and Kurtis Blow, as well as more recent influences like Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and J. Cole. The collection was is co-produced by The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C. and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the Smithsonian Institute’s non-profit record label.