Dragon Star Varnir for Switch launches August 3 in the west

TSR, the original maker of Dungeons & Dragons, has "reformed" with Gary Gygax's son taking on a leadership role with the company. Earlier this week, TSR announced that it had re-launched with E. Gary Gygax Jr., the son of Dungeons & Dragons' co-creator Gary Gyax, serving as Executive Vice President. Notably, the new TSR will be based out of Lake Geneva, the home of the original TSR, and will make new RPGs in addition to selling TSR-branded merchandise. The first new TSR RPG is GiantLands, a new science RPG by Stephen E. Dinehart IV and James M. Ward set on a devastated Earth. GiantLands was originally produced as a Kickstarter game back in 2019 and will be given a wide release through TSR. TSR Games has also stated they are publishing a second game called Tales and Tots, although no other details were provided.