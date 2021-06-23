Cancel
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir for Switch launches August 3 in the west

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdea Factory International will release the Switch version of Dragon Star Varnir via the Nintendo eShop in the west on August 3, the company announced. A physical edition will be available through IFI’s Online Store and Limited Run Games. Pre-orders for the former will begin on July 6 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Eshop#Ifi#Playstation 4#Rpg#The Nintendo Switch#Dragon Gauge
