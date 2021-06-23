Training doesn't end for Livestock Show Champion Carlie
Carlie Christian was honored by the Franklin County Farm Bureau recently for winning the Georgia National Junior Livestock Show. At a ceremony at the Farm Bureau office in Carnesville, Carlie was presented a hat, a championship buckle and her prize money by Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall. Carlie was joined by her parents Leslie and Bryan. Carlie has been a regular award winner in livestock shows and keeps her prizes on display at her home.www.franklincountycitizen.com