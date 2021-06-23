Are Harry And William Failing To Keep This Promise To Their Mother?
Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have grown distant from one another over the past few years. The royal rift has made headlines, and reportedly began back in 2018 around the time that Harry was set to wed Meghan Markle (via Insider). A few months after the couple's wedding, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to split their household with that of William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The following year, the couples also split their offices. Talks of tension in the family continued until early 2020 when Harry and Meghan revealed their plans to exit the royal family. The couple packed their bags and eventually moved to California, per People.www.thelist.com