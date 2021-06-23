Are Harry And William Failing To Keep This Promise To Their Mother?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for more than a year. Although it's tough to pinpoint exactly when things started going wrong between them, many believe that Harry's decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family was really the beginning, while others have suggested that the brothers had a falling out long before then, according to The Mirror. Either way, William and Harry's relationship has been strained for quite some time now. Even when speaking with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Harry said, "the relationship is space, at the moment," but added that "time heals all things, hopefully," according to The Sun.