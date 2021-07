Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: ROUND 4, GAME 1. Throughout the entire playoff run, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the most trouble when they’ve put themselves there. Turnovers, shoddy coverage, and bad penalties have allowed other teams to stay in and win games they had no business in winning. They need to avoid falling back into those bad habits tonight if they want to head north with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.