Multnomah County declares burn ban

No campfires, fire pits, burning across region due to dry conditions, lack of rain

A burn ban has been declared in Multnomah County west of the Sandy River as forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions threaten wildfires.

The decision was made by Multnomah Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis. The ban went into effect Wednesday, June 23.

The burn ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Check with your local fire department for more information. For Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview or Fire District 10 call 503-618-3083; for Corbett Fire District 14 call 503-695-2225.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, but residents should exercise extreme caution. When using charcoal briquettes properly dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep ash wet for a few days. Maintain at least 10 feet between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences or shrubbery.

Smokers are reminded to ensure cigarettes are completely put out. Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures, and to maintain adequate access for firefighting equipment.