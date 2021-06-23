Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

America needs a whole-of-government approach to studying unidentified aerial phenomena

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmBEY_0adGGSkO00
© US NAVY

Revelations about unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, expose the hubris of ridiculing a topic worthy of scientific study. UAPs, better known as UFOs, exist, with Navy pilots reporting them routinely violating our restricted military airspace. Yet our government evidently has ignored, quashed or compartmentalized information about UAPs for decades — jeopardizing scientific progress, national security and democratic accountability.

Fortunately, NASA is now investigating UAPS, and the Pentagon is examining its handling of the matter. Congress awaits a report on UAPs from the director of national intelligence, and many expect the report largely to rule out UAPs being U.S. or foreign technology. If so, policymakers should consider how America can better understand these potentially paradigm-changing phenomena.

One approach is to form an independent science and technology agency to research UAPs, along with other priorities such as cancer and artificial intelligence. The agency’s chief, the director of national research, would advise the president, sit on the National Security Council and bring an interdisciplinary, whole-of-government approach to science that’s nonexistent among today’s sprawling bureaucracy.

As the director of national intelligence leads the intelligence community, the director of national research would allocate America’s research budget and run the National Labs, NASA and the National Institutes of Health, among others. As the defense department sets our national defense strategy, this agency would mandate America’s long-term research mission, partnering with universities, businesses, non-profits and international actors to accomplish it.

Importantly, the agency should direct civilian and most military research, as Vannevar Bush urged in “Science the Endless Frontier,” a report to President Truman that established America’s postwar research program. The agency also must strike a balance between independence – crucial in scientific inquiry – and accountability. Its director should be Senate-approved and report to Congress. But the agency should run unfettered by the 90-odd legislative panels that oversee the Department of Homeland Security. Models include the National Science Foundation, which administers research grants, and the technocratic Federal Reserve System.

Restructuring America’s scientific endeavor is daunting. Today, research dollars swirl in an alphabet soup of agencies, councils and contractors, with little coordination, strategy or accountability. These include the departments of agriculture, commerce, defense, energy, health and human services and transportation, along with the EPA, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Science Foundation and CIA. Research is often tangential but rarely fundamental. Indeed, the Department of Energy (nicknamed the “department of everything”) owns the country’s 17 National Labs, yet outsources its management to a hodgepodge of universities, businesses and nonprofits.

Political meddling likewise distorts strategic vision. Incoming presidents redefine NASA’s goals, despite the costs and lead times of space missions. The Pentagon devotes an entire program to legislators’ pet research projects, while Congress exercises checkered oversight of the energy department. President Biden elevated the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to Cabinet rank and Congress may consider legislation to strengthen it. But the position lacks legal authority to attend meetings of the White House’s National Science and Technology Council down the hall, let alone direct the National Labs.

Our national security requires fixing that. After 9/11, America’s intelligence agencies learned that decentralization (and its stovepipes and turf wars) spells disaster. That is equally true of the government’s research arms, which uphold our cutting edge. The intelligence community sought to correct mistakes by reporting to a single director. America’s research programs should follow suit, working as one with the defense and intelligence communities to explain the unexplained.

To be clear, the challenge might not come from UAPs, whose intentions remain mysterious, but from China and Russia. The first country to unlock UAPs’ astonishing capabilities – including instantaneous acceleration and “anti-gravity” propulsion – could achieve global dominance. As the indispensable nation, however, America does things differently. We must lead, engaging internationally with friend and foe to face this issue together, not sprint in an arms race where winner and runner-up share a tinderbox for their prize.

Lastly, UAPs pose diverse questions, suggesting an interdisciplinary approach that could reinvigorate scientific progress. Many observe that physics is stuck while research has slowed — all while UAPs show technology imagined on “Star Trek.” UAPs implicate propulsion, metamaterials, nanotechnology and more. No one program researches these subjects, despite rumors that government or private researchers have studied UAPs covertly. If true, at least America has lent the topic credence. But undue secrecy thwarts interdisciplinary progress, raises costs and evades accountability, eroding trust in our democracy. The government’s UAP research should be run by the national research director, who would answer to Congress, which answers to the people.

The United States leads the world and attracts its brightest minds. UAPs could herald history’s most consequential development, but America must organize its house before braving the endless frontier.

Dillon Guthrie is a counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, previously practiced at Ropes & Gray LLP and at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He served as an adviser on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and, before that, as an aide to then-Senator John Kerry . The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vannevar Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#America#Intelligence Agency#Navy#Uaps#Pentagon#Congress#The National Labs#Senate#Federal Reserve System#Cia#The Department Of Energy#The Energy Department#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
NASA
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — Cities a surprise refuge for wildlife

Today is Thursday! Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Owls, foxes, coyotes, otters: Even before the coronavirus pandemic cleared the streets of people, a new BioScience paper found, wild animals were slowly infiltrating human habitats. Though cities...
Aerospace & Defenseinsideedition.com

Director of National Intelligence Releases Statement on Lack of Data for 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

The Director of National Intelligence released a report in response to “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” stating that the evidence is not conclusive enough for a solid analysis. Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — defined as airborne objects not immediately identifiable — represents the broadest category of airborne objects reviewed for analysis. According...
U.S. Politicskpfa.org

America’s Role in the World: A New Approach to National Security

Guest host Max Pringle speaks with Andrew Bacevich is a professor emeritus of history and international relations at Boston University and founder and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington think tank dedicated to foreign policy. He is the author of The Limits of Power, Washington Rules, The Age of Illusions, and his latest, After the Apocalypse: America’s Role in a World Transformed.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Milley adds confusion to America's ambiguity on defending Taiwan

Has the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff just added another layer of ambiguity on whether America will defend Taiwan against aggression from China?. Gen. Mark Milley seemed to raise the threshold for possible U.S. intervention when he testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee. He was asked whether he agreed with the earlier congressional testimony from the outgoing and incoming commanders of the Indo-Pacific Command that China’s momentum toward a move against Taiwan is accelerating.
MilitaryThe New Yorker

The Unexplained Phenomena of the U.F.O. Report

A brief provision accompanying the 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act, which was signed last December, called on the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of various pertinent agencies, to produce an “intelligence assessment of the threat posed by UAP and the progress the UAPTF has made to understand this threat.” U.A.P., or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” is the revamped acronym for the perennial enigmas previously known as “U.F.O.s”; the U.A.P.T.F. is a task force that was established to investigate them. The formal announcement of the task force, last August, marked an inflection point in the arc of renewed official interest in the topic. An initial phase of government attention—running from 2007, when Harry Reid was persuaded to set aside twenty-two million dollars of “black money” appropriations for the study of U.F.O.s, through the end of 2017, when reporters for the Times revealed the existence of the secretive program—could be conceivably written off as the self-indulgent work of a small cadre of U.F.O. hobbyists who happened to be in the right place at the right time. The task force’s report, however, would have the imprimatur of the intelligence community, and its very existence was hard to square with charges of hobbyism. The report was expected in the afternoon on Friday, seventy-four years, almost to the day, since a mysterious sighting near Mt. Rainier inaugurated the modern U.F.O. era. As the afternoon progressed without an announcement, U.F.O. enthusiasts speculated that the findings were subject to deliberate delay, lest they rattle the markets. The Director of National Intelligence’s office finally released the unclassified portion of the report just after the close of the business day. Its Web site did not seem to be designed to handle the kind of traffic that U.F.O. news generates, and repeated attempts to download the file met only error messages.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes $760B package, hoping to sway infrastructure debate | Exxon lobbyist says it pushed trade groups to 'be out front' on PFAS | Wildfire expert prescribes controlled burns as preventive care

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the House’s passage of its own...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Navy pulls plug on $500 million railgun effort | Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks | Navy vet charged in Jan. 6 riot wants trial moved

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Navy is shifting away from its electromagnetic railgun after more than 10 years...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Donald Rumsfeld helped save the presidency

We live in cruel times. The immediacy of communication lends itself to serial thoughtlessness and puts the historical illiteracy of the punditocracy on full display. Witness how it marked the passing of Donald Rumsfeld. In an earlier age, Rumsfeld would have found a home in the pantheon of Americans who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Cheney 'honored' to serve on select committee

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! Happy 4th of July weekend! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

America deserves a Cabinet-level Department of Cybersecurity

As we were reminded last week, the fight about the politicization of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the tight squeeze the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is in is alive and well. While many, including the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, have argued to keep the CISA where it is and strengthen it, the right answer is to finally take the plunge — to separate cybersecurity from DHS and make CISA an independent agency.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State strips visas of 353 Central Americans engaged in corruption

The State Department on Thursday released a list of 353 Central American officials, former officials, lawyers and business leaders who have engaged in corruption or anti-democratic acts and who will no longer be allowed to travel to the United States. The list includes the former presidents of Guatemala and Honduras,...
MilitaryPosted by
TechSpot

US intelligence report rules out foreign adversaries as source of unidentified aerial phenomena

Why it matters: On the surface, the US government's unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) may sound like nine pages of nothing. But upon closer inspection, there are several fascinating nuggets that warrant further discussion. Indeed, this could very well be the tip of the iceberg on a topic that has remained shrouded in mystery for decades, perhaps even centuries.
IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Adopting a risk-based approach to government security

The SolarWinds hack of the software supply chain, as well as the recent ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the critical energy infrastructure company, has elevated the importance of governments adopting a risk-based approach to cybersecurity. About the author. Adam Vincent is Co-Founder and CEO at ThreatConnect. Not long after disclosing...