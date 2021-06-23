Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Hormigueros, Lajas, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 127 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek and North Abeyta Creek near Highway 160. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE