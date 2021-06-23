Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Hormigueros, Lajas, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 15:58:00 Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Hormigueros; Lajas; Maricao; Mayaguez; Sabana Grande; San German; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Hormigueros in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico West Central Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 258 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lajas, San German, Cabo Rojo, Sabana Grande, Hormigueros, Monte Grande, Puerto Real, Sabana Eneas, Betances, La Parguera, Boqueron, Liborio Negron Torres, Pole Ojea, Lluveras and Palmarejo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov